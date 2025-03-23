Weikert, Gayle

Weikert (Sampson), Gayle Elizabeth



Lifelong Ohioan, Gayle Elizabeth (Sampson) Weikert, passed away at her home in Hilliard on February 24, 2025. Gayle spent her life as a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, pianist, artist, published essayist, poet, feminist, activist, educator, and caregiver to many.



Holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Special Education from Bowling Green State University, Gayle spent 16 years as a special education teacher. An avid reader, libraries were one of Gayle's happy places. Gayle dedicated herself to teaching others to read so they, too, could unlock the magical world of books. Gayle inspired her oldest son, Matt Weikert, to become a special education teacher, and she continued tutoring students in the phonics method after retirement.



Gayle's abundant creativity was expressed through appliqué, punch needle, embroidery, and fine weaving. Most recently, a Gayle Weikert artistic weaving piece was exhibited at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. It is called American Gothic 2022: The Farmer and Her Wife, highlighting that Gayle's voice was one for equality.



A feminist and anti-racist, Gayle was never too shy to share her principles, confront hate, and use her voice to promote acceptance, inclusion, and understanding. Local, state, and national politicians all heard from Gayle by letter, phone, and email.



Gayle Weikert was born on October 27, 1947, in Troy, Ohio to John and Jean Sampson. John was an electrical engineer, and Jean was a homemaker. At just 14 years old, Gayle was at the The Dolphin Swim Club in Troy when she first met the young man who would become her husband, Doug Weikert. The pair was soon inseparable, and they married in 1968.



In 1971, the couple welcomed their son, Matt. A second son, Nate, followed in 1974. The family of four was Gayle's most complete happiness. Gayle's role as wife and mother inspired her to write helpful articles published in parenting and other magazines in the 1970s and '80s. Gayle had a lot of loving insights to share and was ahead of her time in encouraging forthright honesty and openness with all children.



Gayle's love was infectious. She brought open expressions of that love to the familial generations before and after her, and she closed every conversation with "Love you."



Among so many things, Gayle's family will miss her unwavering support, fudge brownies, gentle strength, and full laugh. They will miss losing to her at Scrabble and other games; receiving newspaper and magazine clips by mail; getting text messages with videos from "Dancing with the Stars;" her show, product, and book recommendations; and sharing all of life's news with her. And they will miss seeing the light of her smile, especially while in a good library.



Gayle is survived by her younger brother, Dave Sampson, and his wife, Beverly; her son, Matt Weikert, and his wife, Carrie; her son, Nate Weikert, and his fiancée, Jaclyn Anderson; her sister-in-law, Tammy Walker (Randy Walker); nephew, Jamie Walker; and niece, Abbey Boudreau, her husband, Brian, and their children, Wren and Walker.



If you are called and able to, the family requests donations in any amount be made in Gayle's honor to Ohio's Hospice (https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/). "Love you."



