Weikert, Barbara Shellman

Shellman Weikert, Barbara A.



Barbara A. (Robbins) Shellman Weikert, 87, of Springfield, passed away at the Springfield Masonic Community on Monday morning, July 21, 2025. She was born in Springfield on April 17, 1938, the daughter of the late William A. and Mary Lou (Staight) Robbins. Barb worked at Marianne's Clothing, Drs. Umbaugh and Miller, and most recently at Drs. Kneisley, McKee and Roberto. She was a long-time and devoted member of Northridge United Methodist Church. Barb will be lovingly remembered for her ornery sense of humor, fun-loving nature, being talkative, and her loving artistry in cake decorating and making her grandchildren and great grandchildren's Christmas stockings. She is survived by her daughters, Kari Carper and Kristi (Brent) Post; sister, Rosalie Whaley; grandchildren, Kami (Tony) Moore, Zackari (Ally) Carper, and Kirk Post (Stephanie Geis); and great grandchildren, Roslyn, Leo, Vincent, Jay, Dylan, Avery, Rush, Eva, and Teague. She was preceded in death by her husbands, David J. Shellman and Joe Weikert; brother, Steven Robbins; great grandson, Xzavier; and her beloved dog, Josie. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Barb's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Karen Crawford presiding. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Contributions, in Barb's memory may be made to Affinity Hospice or Northridge United Methodist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





