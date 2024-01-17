Weigand, Robert Carl "Bob"



Age 93, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 12, 2024. Family will greet friends one hour prior (9-10AM) to the funeral services that will be held 10AM on Saturday, January 20 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Burial in Centerville Cemetery with a reception to follow back at the funeral home. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.



