Wegley, Larry L.



Larry L. Wegley, 89, of Middletown, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2025 at Bickford of Middletown. He was born in New Lebanon, Ohio to parents, Bernard and Claribel Wegley. Larry graduated from Dixie High School and learned the meat cutting trade. He worked for Erbaugh's market, NCR, International Harvester, Moose Lodge and Navistar. Larry loved playing pool, riding his motorcycle and ballroom dancing with his wife, Betty. Larry was a member of Brookville Masonic Lodge No. 596 & Valley of Dayton Scottish Rite. Larry is survived by his sister, Brenda Huffman of Bradenton, Florida; step-daughter, Debbie (David) Combs; granddaughters, Kristen (Jay) Mahan, Maegan Thompson & Melissa Combs; grandson, Tom (Lisa) Swank, Jr.; 5 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews & his many Bickford friends. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Wegley; sisters, Yvonne Brown & Rita Moore; and son, Rick Wegley. The family would like to thank the staff at Bickford and Day City Hospice for all of their care. Visitation will be Monday, March 10, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Masonic Services being presented at 6:45 p.m. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Bickford of Middletown (for activities), 4375 N. Union Rd., Middletown, OH 45005 - OR - Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Rd., Suite 203, Dayton, OH 45459. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com