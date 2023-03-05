WEEKS, Edward Allen

WEEKS, Jr., Edward Allen "E.A."



The husband of Tori Weeks for 30 years, passed away on January 24, 2023, peacefully after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was 69 years old. E.A. was born October 12, 1953, in Springfield, and was preceded in death by his father and mother, Edward A. Weeks, Sr. and MaryAnn Weeks. E.A. was a very proud and respected union Journeyman Ironworker with Local #290, Dayton, Ohio, for 35 years prior to retiring in 2008. E.A. and his wife moved to Scottsdale, AZ, in 2015 where E.A. enjoyed playing golf, cheering on the Buckeyes, Reds and Bengals, traveling to Hawaii, enjoying time with his close friends, and traveling to Ohio and Colorado to spend time with his family. E.A. truly enjoyed listening to classic rock music and reminiscing about the funny shenanigans with his high school friends, while sitting on the back patio enjoying the Arizona sunshine, warm evenings, and views of Camelback Mountain. While E.A. struggled with his disease, he continued to enjoy life to the fullest. E.A. is survived by his wife, Tori Weeks, Scottsdale, AZ; his children, Erich Weeks (Rachael), Golden, CO; Sarah VanMalderen (John), Springfield, OH; Eddie Weeks, III (fiancé, Dr. Kortney Pifher), Columbus, OH; stepson, Taylor Gueth (fiancé, Jennifer Thomas), Springfield, OH; three grandchildren, Landon and Grace VanMalderen, and Charlie Weeks. He is also survived by his sister, Jennifer Wiley (Chris), brothers, Jamie Weeks, and Michael Weeks (Susan), and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he adored. The family would like to thank and acknowledge the loving and compassionate care given to E.A. at Belmont Village, Scottsdale, AZ, and Hospice of the Valley Gardiner Home, Phoenix, AZ. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or https://www.hov.org/donate/ Visitation will take place on Monday, March 13 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 14 in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Inurnment will immediately follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.

