Weckel, Robin Hart



WECKEL, Robin Hart, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023. She was born December 17, 1971. Robin attended Stewart Home School in Frankfort, KY and was a 1993 graduate of Colerain High School in Cincinnati. Robin enjoyed her time working for Goodwill Industries. She loved cats and volunteered with SICSA and the ASPCA. Robin is survived by her mother, Pamela Pease Harris, of Springboro; her father, Frederic C. Weckel, of Cincinnati; and her brother, William R. Weckel, of Knoxville, TN. She was the loving stepdaughter of the late Richard J. Harris. Family will greet friends from 10:00am-11:00am Wednesday, April 5, followed by a service celebrating Robin's life at 11:00am at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Dayton, OH 45458. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

