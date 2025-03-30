Webster, Kelly



Kelly Marie (Lightcap) Webster, born August 29, 1966, peacefully passed away after a lengthy illness. Kelly's resilience and unwavering spirit were evident in every chapter of her life, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Kelly is survived by her devoted husband, Jack Webster, of 29 years. Their son, Chad Webster, and his wife Paityn, reside in Dublin, Ohio, along with Kelly's beloved grandson, Hudson Webster. And daughter Carly Webster. Kelly was the daughter of Carol and Larry Lightcap. She leaves behind a network of loving siblings: Karen (Tim) O'Connor, Chris (Jennifer) Lightcap, and Kerry (Phil) Jergens all of whom supported Kelly throughout her life. Her mother-in-law, Becky (Gary) Lammers, along with her brother-in-law, Kim Webster (Debbie), and sister-in-law, Tammy (Jim) LeMaster, also mourn her loss. Kelly's extended family includes 11 nieces and nephews, each of whom held a special place in her heart. Kelly was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Jack A. Webster, whose memory she carried with her always. A proud graduate of CTC and Brookville High School in 1984, Kelly's professional journey was marked by dedication and innovation. She navigated a successful career across several organizations, demonstrating exceptional skills and a strong work ethic. Her entrepreneurial spirit also led her to pursue ventures that allowed her to spend more precious moments with Carly and Chad. Kelly's love for her family was paramount, and she treasured every opportunity to be with her children and grandson. Her hobbies spoke volumes about her character and passions. Kelly found joy in baking, mowing the grass, and engaging in casino games like video poker. Her baking talents and enthusiasm for exciting games often made family gatherings unforgettable. Services will be held at Gilbert Fellers Funeral home located at 950 Albert Rd., Brookville Ohio 45309. Viewing will be held from 11-2 pm on April 5, 2025, with a memorial service immediately following. A celebration of Kelly's life will be held immediately following at: 7167 N Brookstone Pl. Brookville, Ohio 45309



