WEBER, Cheryl

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WEBER, Cheryl A.

74, passed away January 1, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. Cheryl worked as a cosmetologist for over 50 years before her retirement. Cheryl is survived by her daughter, Andra Burkhard; granddaughters, Jordan and Sydney Burkhard; brother and sister-in-law, Daryl and Tracy Weber; aunt, Nola Howard; uncle, Carl Eugene Shoemaker and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Conneth Weber; mother, Marlyn Pequignot and brother, Jeryl Weber. Per Cheryl's wishes no public services will be held.

