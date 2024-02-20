Webb, Sharon K.



Sharon K. Webb, 76, of Miamisburg, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Juanita Webb. Sharon is survived by her brother, Carl Webb Jr. & wife Ann; niece, Sarah Stumpff & husband Kevin; nephew, Nick Webb; & several great nieces & great nephews. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



