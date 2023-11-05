WeBb, Sharon

WEbb (Arment), Sharon Lee "Sherry"



Sharon (Sherry) Lee Arment Webb went to be with her beloved Lord on November 2, 2023. She was preceded in death by her son, Erik Dewitt Webb. She leaves behind her sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Johnny Walker, Randy (Lynn) Arment, sister-in-law Carla Webb; beloved nieces and nephews, Scott Walker and Ginny Walker, Suzanne Walker, and Shannon and Ron Muskopf; her great nieces and nephews, Caitlyn and Gabrielle Spears, Sarah and Austin Tyler, Samantha Walker, Kristy Mayo, Evan Muskopf, Stephanie and Brad Johnson, Kari and Derek Lambrou; and the many wonderful friends she met along her journey. She graduated from Ross High School. Her goal in life was to show God's love and kindness to all she met. A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Presbyterian Church, 23 South Front Street, Hamilton, OH 45011 on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Presbyterian Church or to your favorite charity. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



