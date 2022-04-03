WEBB, Kathryn

WEBB (Ash), Kathryn Louise



Age 95, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born October 20, 1926, in Dayton to the late Loyd Ash and the late Mary (Karl) Kiesewetter. She was a graduate of Piqua Central High School (1946), The Ohio State University (1950), and earned her Master's degree from the University of North Carolina. She was also an alumni of The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Katy taught art at the Defiance College in Ohio, as well as schools in Columbus, New Jersey, and Virginia. She also worked with the Dayton Art Institute and the Cincinnati Art Museum as a Painting Conservator. Katy was a member of St. Leonard Faith Community in Centerville.



Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Webb; brother Arthur Gene Ash, and sister Betty Cleveland. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Elece Ash; nephews Stephen (Sally) Ash, William Cleveland, J. Andrew



(Melody) Cleveland; nieces Beverly (Charles) Long, and



Margery (John) Gianopoulos, as well as numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at noon, on April 8, 2022, at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Avenue in Dayton, OH. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

