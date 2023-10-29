Webb, Gary

Webb, Sr., Gary E.



Gary E. Webb, Sr., age 76 of Kettering, passed away peacefully at his home on October 23, 2023 with his loving family by his side. He will be missed by numerous family, friends and business associates. Gary was a loving husband, father and grandfather of three. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held at a future date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com for a full obituary and service updates.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com