WEBB, Clarence

WEBB, Jr.,



Clarence Albert



Age 81 of Morgan Township, Ohio, passed away on May 4, 2021, at Mercy Fairfield Hospital. He was born on April 19, 1940, in Wayland, Kentucky, the son of Jessie (Martin) and Clarence Webb, Sr. He graduated from Ross High School and attended Eastern Kentucky



University. On October 28, 1961, he married Jean Gifford and together they raised three sons. Clarence served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in



Germany from 1962-1965. He was employed by First National bank of Southwestern Ohio and built and opened the first of their branches in Ross. He was an active member of the



Morgan Ross Athletic Association, serving as the treasurer for over 30 years. He also coached baseball and football for youth sports for many years. Clarence was an avid U.K. football, U.K. basketball, and Cincinnati Reds fan. He loved his community, watching his wife dance, and cars. Most of all he was a devoted family man who loved to tease his grandkids "crackerjacks," and spend time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Jean Webb; two sons, Greg (Susie) Webb and Mike (Stacii) Webb; his grandchildren, Amanda (Joe) Criswell, Kristi (Ben) Gervais, Terra (Eric) Henggeler, and Ryan, Blaine, and Mason Webb; six great-grandchildren, Mikey, Adam,



Lillian, and James Criswell, and Annabelle and Audrie Gervais; one brother, Rod Webb; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son,



Jeffrey Webb; and one brother, Walter Scott Webb. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 3–6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10 a.m. with burial following in Millville Cemetery. If



desired, memorials may be made to the Morgan Ross Athletics Association. Online condolences at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com