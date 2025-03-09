Webb, Charles W. "Charlie"



Charles "Charlie" Wayne Webb, 77, passed away on February 26, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.



Born on June 24, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, Charlie was the son of Cecil William Webb and Sidney Hazel Webb (née Flannery). He grew up surrounded by a large and loving family, forming bonds that remained strong throughout his life. He was predeceased by his parents as well as his brothers Luther, William, Richard, and Harold, and his sister Lucy.



Charlie was a man of deep faith whose kindness and love touched all who knew him. He found great joy in spending time with his family and cherished every moment shared with them. He is survived by his children - Amanda, Kimberly, John, and Jennifer - who were a source of immense pride for him. He is also survived by his much adored grandchildren -Tristan, Kira, Greyson, Tirzah, and William; he delighted in watching them grow.



A dedicated researcher of family history, Charlie took great pleasure in uncovering the stories of those who came before him. His passion for genealogy connected him to both the past and present generations of his family. He also loved spending time outdoors, whether camping, fishing, tending to his garden, or simply enjoying nature's beauty. A devoted reader and student of scripture, he found comfort and inspiration in sharing his faith with others. Charlie also had a contagious love of a variety of music.



Charlie is also survived by his brother, Glenwood and his wife Elaine; his brother, Tracy and his wife, Teresa; and his sister, Virginia; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; as well as his ex-wife, Diane, with whom he remained close friends, and his oldest and dearest friend, Dave Campbell.



Charlie's warmth and unwavering faith left an indelible mark on those around him. May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him.



Donations in memory of Charlie can be made to Kobacker Hospice House.



The celebration of life will be at the Dayton Firefighters Activity Center at 3616 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424 at 2pm on Saturday, April 19th.



