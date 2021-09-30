WEBB, Charlene



Age 66, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Deliverance Temple Ministries International, 80 E. Nottingham Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45405. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior



to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



