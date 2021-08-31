WEAVER, Thomas E.



92 of Dayton, passed away on August 27, 2021. He is preceded in death by Joanne Weaver, and his parents, Ina and George Weaver. Thomas is survived by his son, Chris (Joni); daughter, Cindi (Mark); grandchildren Angela, Jason, and Robbie (Amanda); and great-grandchildren Avery, Emersyn, Sutton, Everleigh, Joshua, and Elijah.



Thomas was a faithful and loving father, and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked at NCR for many years, was a longtime member of Southern Hills United Methodist Church, and loves Jesus. Thomas also loved to work out, and loved the Cincinnati Reds.



Calling hours will be held from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, September 1, at Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel. The calling hours will be for both Thomas and for Joanne Weaver, who had previously passed and was cremated in May 2021. A private burial will be held at Dayton National



Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Target Dayton Ministries and the Malawi Talent Fund.

