WEAVER, Jesse N.



Age 31, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, following a sudden illness. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ferdinand and Helen Brock and by his paternal grandfather, John Weaver. He was a 2008 graduate of Brookville High School and was employed by his family's



business, Weaver Auto Parts & Towing. He was an active member of VFW Post #3288, Brookville, and had just joined their Honor Guard. Jesse is survived by his father, Mark Weaver (Dawn Wissel); mother, Teresa Brock (Steve Fryman); sister, Kelly Ellis (Eric); brother, Jacob Weaver; paternal grandmother, Penny Weaver; nephews, Ethan, Gavin and Corbin Ellis and numerous other relatives and friends. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE GATHERING will be held 2-6 pm Sat., September 4 at the Brookville VFW, 210 Karr Drive, Brookville. Donations to assist Jesse's family with final expenses may be made directly thru the website, www.gilbert-fellers.com by opening his obituary page and clicking DONATIONS. You may also leave E-mail



condolences thru the website as well.

