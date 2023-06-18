Weaver, Eugene R. "Gene"



Eugene R. "Gene" Weaver, 92, of Bethany Village, Centerville and formerly of Farmersville, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. He was born December 27, 1930 in West Carrollton, Ohio, the son of the late Harold and Eathle (Myers) Weaver. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn (Liston) Weaver. Gene was a 1948 graduate of Jefferson Township High School and Miami Jacobs Business College. He then went on to serve a tool and die apprenticeship at Delco Products. Gene served and was honorably discharged from the Air National Guard. The remainder of his working career was at Frigidaire and Harrison Radiator. He was devoted to his faith through his service to the church which included Salem Ev. Lutheran Church of Ellerton, Jail Chaplaincy programs, Stephen Ministry, and Bethany Village. Gene served on the Board of Education for Valley View Schools, Montgomery County, and the Montgomery County Joint Vocational School. He enjoyed woodworking, landscaping, gardening, and music. He played Saxophone in high school as well as several local community bands and the Letter Carriers Band. But his greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren. Most importantly Gene is survived by his children, David (Laverne) Weaver of Eaton, Ann (Jack) Warner of Germantown, and Greg Weaver (Renee Michael) of Harrisburg, NC; grandchildren; Emily (Jim) Ray, Danny (Amber) Weaver, Jessica (Blake) Stebbins, Jenna (Blake) Hayes, Joshua Warner, Jon Weaver (Kaitlyn Schilkowski) and Laura Weaver; great grandchildren, Tate, Rylee, Trent, Jackson, Spencer, Forrest, Savannah, Garrett, and Levi; sister, Carol Christman; as well as numerous special nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thank you to the staff at Bethany Village for their many years of loving care and Faithful Caring for both Gene and Marilyn. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 -7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. Private inurnment will take place at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Graceworks Lutheran Services (Memo: Benevolent Fund) at 6430 Inner Mission Way, Dayton, OH 45459 Attn Development Dept. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Gene's online memorial at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



