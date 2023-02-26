WEAVER, Carolyn Ann



83, went home to be with her heavenly father on Fri., Feb 10, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Mon., Feb 27, 2023, 11:00 am at Ethan Temple Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd, Clayton, OH 45315, Pastor Mackenzie Kambizi, officiating. The service can be viewed at 11:00 am, via the following link https://www.ethantemplesda.com. Scroll to "Watch Our Services Live," click on "Livestream." The family will receive relatives & friends Monday at the church beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.

