Weaver, Barbara

Weaver (Park), Barbara P.



Barbara Park Weaver, 92, of Springfield, died on March 5, 2025. She was born on November 5, 1932, the daughter of the late George W. and Mildred R. Parke. Barbara was a member of the class of 1950, Springfield High School and a graduate of Northwestern University, Evanston, IL. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta. Barbara loved her sororities and the people she met this way. In the early years in Springfield, she was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and an active member of Junior Service League. In 1961, the family moved to Kettering, the Centerville area where she lived for 23 years. She was with the local public television station, was the Advertising Director of the Kettering-Oakwood Times and on the staff of Dayton Newspapers, Inc. She was active in Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church and Twigs. In 1984, Barbara married Jack Weaver and moved to Elyria, Ohio. She was with the Marketing Department of a local bank, a Kiwanian, and an active member of the Elyria Woman's Club where she founded their Festival of Trees. In 2003 she and Jack relocated to Columbus. She was a member of First Community Church, a longtime volunteer of the Trading Post, a member of Twigs and the Columbus Woman's Club. In 2003 she and Jack came back to her hometown where she enjoyed reconnecting with friends. In 2007 she moved to the Masonic Community where she made new friends and kept the old. She was a member of Young Woman's Mission, on the board for seven years and served as president in 2010-11. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter, DZ, the Research Club, DAR and Covenant Presbyterian Church (former). Barbara is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Regenold of Cincinnati and son-in-law Daniel Regenold, her grandchildren Kelly Ackerman (Jeff), Emily Regenold and Daniel Parke Regenold and her great-grandsons Carter James Ackerman and Jordan Paul Ackerman. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 11th at 10:30 a.m. in the Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to SPCA, 21 Walter Street Springfield, OH. 45506. Arrangements by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. You may view her memorial video or leave condolences at www.littletonandrue.com





