WEAD, Phyllis J. "Joanne"

Age 90, of Dayton, passed away July 2, 2021. She is survived by her son, Steven Wead; grandchild, Victoria (Jon) Crooks; great-granddaughter, J'Mya Crooks; The Wead Family, The Meier family, The Glock family, The Edwards family, The Schweller family as well as

numerous friends. She was

preceded in death by her

husband, Earl R. Wead in 2003; as well as her daughter, Jane Clawson. Joanne was an accountant for The Mead Corporation for 40 years until her retirement. A visitation will take place on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 10 am until 11am at

TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT. A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 11 am. Her final resting place will be in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the

family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

