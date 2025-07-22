Watts, Jeremy A.



Watts, Jeremy A. Age 49 of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully Friday, July 18, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Jodi Watts, and his son, Brandon Watts, along with his mother, Sharon Wright (Ron) and his father, Sidney Watts (and the late Betty Watts), brothers Joshua Watts (Amy), Michael Watts (Carla), and Phillip Watts (Nicole), sister Rhonda Wright (Bill Effner), mother-in-law Cindy Pretekin (Jeff Froelich and the late Ron Pretekin), brothers-in-law Brian Pretekin (Ria), Dan Pretekin (Susie) and numerous nieces, nephews and many other relatives. Jeremy was devoted to his family, but also loved sports and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 23rd, 11:00 AM at Temple Israel 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton. Interment to follow at Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, Dayton Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com