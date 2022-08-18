WATTERS, Mae Christine "Chris"



Age 94, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on August 1, 2022. Chris was born on May 26, 1928, to William and Laura Chisholm (deceased) in New Boston. She is preceded in death by her husband George and her son George (Tom), brothers Everett Roscoe, Wallace and Orville Chisholm and sister Anna Marie Zummo and sister-in-law Jane Kean. She is survived by daughter-in-law Renee Watters, grandchildren Caitlin, George and Ian Watters, many nieces and nephews including Leisa (Brain) Malthouse, Kathy (Dave) Kappeler, Jessica (Hans Gerd) Tribolet, and Bruce (Sandra) Mangan. A celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Mosaic Church, 350 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, on August 20 at 11 AM with a luncheon after for those who would like to attend. Contributions can be made to Mosaic Church for the Stain Glass Fund. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel.

