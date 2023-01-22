WATSON, Sara



04/18/1928 - 01/04/2023



Sally Watson passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John Watson and brother William Frew. She is survived by her son Christopher (Kim) Watson, daughter Catherine Watson Minix (Terry), and grandson Elliot Watson, nephews Charles (Christine) and John (Connie) Watson, and many wonderful nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Sally was born in Philadelphia on April 18th, 1928. She lived In Paradise, Pennsylvania, graduated from Dickinson College, and met John when he was in the Marine Corps. John and Sally moved to Dayton after their marriage. John ran a car wash business and Sally did the books for the company and managed the farm they lived at while the kids were growing up. Sally loved animals and always had dogs, cats, horses, and other critters. She also enjoyed gardening and painting. She was a member of The Women's TriArt Society of Dayton. She also enjoyed playing golf and bridge with her friends. When John decided to learn to fly Sally decided that she had better learn as well and eventually got her instrument rating. The family did a lot of traveling in their small plane. Sally volunteered for Hospice and helped that organization for many years. Sally donated her body to Wright State University for scientific research. The family will hold a celebration of Sally's life at a later date. The family would like to thank ComForCare home care services and her many wonderful caregivers for their support of Sally in her home.

