Watson, Melvin

Watson Sr., Melvin
Melvin Watson Sr., age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 25, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at Berean Missionary Church, 5900 Basore Rd, Trotwood, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
