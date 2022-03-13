WATSON, Jesse James



Age 73, born November 6, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1967, and was Pastor of Bethsaida Missionary Baptist Church, Dayton. Preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Roy and Maggie Lois



Watson; sisters, Sarah Walton, Ella Douglas; brothers, Tommy Watson, Larry Watson. He is survived by his devoted wife, Eileen Watson; loving children, Michael (Glenda) McCray, Randy (Starr) Staffney, Sean McCray, Chaunda Lewis, Jessica (Charles) Ingram, Ashley Watson;



sisters, Maggie (Frank) Garrett, Dorothy Weatherspoon; 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. Funeral service 12 noon Tuesday, March 15, at Greater St. John M.B. Church, 4200 Germantown Pike. Rev. Lloyd D. Hayes, eulogist. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. (Mask Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

