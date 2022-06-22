WATSON, Christine T.



Age 92, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2022. She was born in Overton County, TN, to the late Pete and Anna Mae



Tudor. She moved to Dayton in 1952 and considered it home for over 70 years. Christine is preceded in death by Preston, her husband of 43 years and by an infant daughter, Elizabeth Ann. She retired from General Motors. Christine loved to cook, sew, travel, read, work in her garden, find a great



bargain, listen to her favorite programs on the radio and



attend services at her church. Most importantly, Christine loved her family. She leaves behind a son, Terry (Sharon) Watson; daughter, Beverly (Mike) Ganka; grandchildren, Angela (Pete) Olejnicek, Terra Sweaney, Bryan (Jessica) Watson, Christa (Dave) Southworth, Charity Watson, Joshua (Jess) Abshire; great-grandchildren, Riley (Courtney) Watson, Becca Rudderham, Sa'mo, Schan Olejnicek, Preston, Payton, Paylin and Parker Sweaney, Michael, Josh and Bryan Jr Watson, Miren, Sera and Arya Southworth, Caitlyn Downing, Ava and Easton Abshire and Noah Cook; sister, Pauline Watson; friend, Linda Evans; and a large number of family and friends. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 24, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m.,



Saturday (6/25) at the funeral home with John Seagraves



officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial



Gardens in Tipp City.

