WATSON, Bailey Marissa



Age 21, of Englewood, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was a graduate of Milton Union High School, Class of 2019, and was currently working at West Milton Vision Center. Bailey enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, horseback riding, listening to country music, line dancing, and was a huge animal lover. She will be forever missed. She is survived by her mother and step-father: Heather (Brandon) Watson-Fisher, father and step-mother: Tyler (Naomi) Watson, brothers: Koletin and Gage Watson, stepsisters: Maria Penrod, Eloise Fisher, step-brother: Coleman Fisher, maternal grandparents: Phil and Sue Kuntz, paternal grandparents: Michael and Brenda Watson, Donna and Bill Messelling, uncles: Colby (Aimee) Watson, Biff Kuntz, cousins: Hunter Watson and Alexus Watson, special cousin: Trey Kuntz, other cousins, relatives and numerous friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 6887 Sweet Potato Ridge Road, Englewood, Ohio 45322. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bailey's name to the Brave Breed Rescue (6030 Wheelock Rd., West Milton, Ohio 45383). The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



