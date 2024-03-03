Watkins, Roxie

Watkins, Roxie

age 88, departed this life on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, in Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by husband, Junior Scott Watkins, three siblings and five grandchildren. Roxie cherished education, holidays and family celebrations, and was always the first to prank you on April's Fool Day. Her deep affection for children will always be remembered. Survived by her sons Chester Watkins Jr., Scott (Keely) Watkins, Brian (Chanel) Watkins and Kim Watkins. Grandchildren Scott, Paul, Dr. Kimmika, Kanisha, Karessa, Karell (Netesha), Dr. Kia, and Zaquisha. Special great-grandsons Scott Watkins Jr. and Montrell Watkins, special nieces, Maxie, Dr. Shelia McClendon, special cousin, Ellen and a host of great-grand, nieces and nephews. Visitation 10 AM. Services to follow 11 AM, Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

