WATFORD, Evelyn G.



Evelyn G. Watford, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 6:30 pm-8:30 pm at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 West Pleasant Street, Springfield, Ohio. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be 10:00 am until time of service which will be at 11:00 am.



Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required.



Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

