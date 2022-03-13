WATERHOUSE, Betty Jean



Age 97, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. Betty worked for many years as a hairdresser. She was a loving, caring, and compassionate mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Edna Mae Tinney and Joseph Murrel Tinney;



husband, John Otto Waterhouse, brothers, Willard Dale Tinney and Robert Murrel Tinney; sisters, Mary Ann Conley and Leona Mae Hutchins; and daughter-in-law, Joanne



Waterhouse. Betty leaves to cherish her memory; sons, Steven



Waterhouse and Ronald Waterhouse; sisters, Wanda Worrell and Alice O'Dell; brother, Ken Tinney; grandson, Greg



Waterhouse; special nieces, Juanita Hendrick and Karen Sisco; and many other loving relatives and dear friends. A funeral service honoring Betty's life will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10am at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in the chapel. Services through Schlientz, Moore, and Reis



Funeral Home. Melanie Duckworth

