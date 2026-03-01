Warren Treece Sr.

Photo of Warren Treece Sr.

Photo of Warren Treece Sr.
7 hours ago
Treece, Sr., Warren H.

age 103, passed away on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation will be 10 AM. Followed by 11 AM service, Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Interment and Military Honors at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

