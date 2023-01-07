WARREN, Phyllis

WARREN (nee: Hunt), Phyllis Ann



Age 80, of Dayton, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Grandview Hospital. Phyllis was born February 19, 1942, to the late Hubert and Carrie Hunt. Phyllis attended Kiser High School and graduated from Northridge High School in 1960. After high school, she worked for Cordage of Dayton, Inland, and Kroger on Needmore Rd. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Moser. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Warren; two daughters, Teresa (Grant) Moser of North Dakota and Kimberly (Mark) Haden of North Dakota; one step-son, Todd Warren of New Jersey; three grandchildren, Stephanie Moser of Dayton, Jarryd Haden of Dayton and Tyler Moser of Dayton; one sister, Daphna Sue (Butch) Webster of Fairfield, OH. Friends may gather Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Kettering, OH 45439. Funeral Services will beginning at 12:00 PM with Bishop Jim Guy officiating. Burial will follow in Willow View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to



