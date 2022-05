WARREN, JoAnn



Age 92, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022, in Dayton, OH, where she was also



born. Preceded in death by her



parents, Paul and Thelma



Sanders, and beloved husband, Jerry Warren. Survived by daughter, Cindy (Michael)



Burger; granddaughters,



Lindsay (Zach) Ellis, Amy (Branden) Curley, Carrie



Burger, Janet (Kyle) Becker, and 10 great-grandchildren. JoAnn served 30 years in Beavercreek City Schools (Ankeney) and volunteered at Dayton Children's. Graveside service for immediate family. JoAnn loved most to be in the midst of her family, sharing memories and laughter! Memorial donations may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com