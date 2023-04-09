WARREN, Doris



Doris Warren



Passed away Wednesday, March 29th at her home, surrounded by loving family. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband and older brother; she leaves behind her two sisters, three children, daughter-in-law, adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cherished friends.



A former elementary school librarian, she thrived among her colleagues, touching the lives of many students. She excelled at inspiring the imaginations of those around her, with a creative flair that made her particularly good at inventing activities to get kids excited to visit the library and pursue their interests.



Her vibrant spirit lended itself to a love of games, from cards to board games to brain teasers. Sharing these passions with those around her was a huge source of joy and camaraderie for the whole family. She also took pride in supporting her kids and grandkids in all extracurricular endeavors, attending sports, concerts, and theater often and enthusiastically.



Always youthful at heart, she was a proficient bowler in a league even late in her life, and jitterbugged to big band swing music to keep her head high while recovering from surgeries. Each spring she would look forward to the arrival of the birds and flowers, planting a garden and setting up bird feeders, often sitting on the porch or looking outside the window to enjoy nature with her husband, Ralph.



Family asks that contributions in memoriam be made to Books for Kids at https://www.booksforkids.org/donate. Condolences can be expressed to the family at tobiasfuneralhome.com.

