Warner, Keith Leroy



Keith L. Warner, age 74 of Covington, OH, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Senior Living in Dublin, OH on Thursday, July 24, 2025. He was born January 13, 1951 to the (late) Lester & Dorothy (Rhoades) Warner. He married his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 40 years, Vickie Petry, who proceeded him in death on November 7, 2011. He is survived by children: Cassandra & Brian Schmitmeyer of Dublin, OH and Travis Warner, of Cincinnati; grandchildren: Morgan, Evan, & Anna Schmitmeyer; brother: Larry Warner & Sandy Black of Piqua; sister-in-law, Denise Smith of Urbana and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister, Loretta & Joseph Bajdo of Kettering and brother-in-law, Mark Smith of Urbana.



Keith was a life-long resident of Covington. He graduated from Covington High School, Class of 1969 and was a senior on the undefeated 1968 football team. Keith took pride in serving nearly a decade on the Covington Village Council. Keith retired from Sears after 42 years as a manager and later worked at Remedi SeniorCare as an Operations Manager. Keith loved visiting Lake Loramie, fishing, landscaping, decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas; and having a coffee and donut with friends at the local gas station. He always had a joke for those around him and he never met a stranger. A funeral service will be held at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 10:00 AM. Friends may call on the family at visitation on Wednesday, July 30th from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Covington Bucc Boosters or Lake Loramie Improvement Association in Keith's memory. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.



