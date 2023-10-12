WARNER, Gerald Lee



WARNER, Gerald Lee, 86, of Centerville, OH, passed away on September, 22, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton.



Jerry was born to David and Nellie (Shields) in Dayton, OH on July 2, 1937. He was a graduate of Wilbur Wright HS class of 1955. After graduation, Jerry started his career at NCR where he held several management positions. He worked there for 32 years until his retirement.



His family was most important to him. He married the love of his life JoAnn, his wife of 65 years. During this time they had 2 sons, Jeff and Brian.



Jerry was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State Buckeyes, but he was passionate about the Dayton Flyers. He would watch them on TV with the radio on to hear Bucky Bockhorn call the game. He played numerous sports throughout his lifetime. He played Football and Baseball with Wilber Wright and was proud to have been inducted into the W.W. Hall of Fame. He played Tight End for two years with the Dayton Triangles. Several years were devoted to weekend tournaments with various slow pitch softball teams. He was honored to have been inducted into the Slow Pitch Hall of Fame.



Anyone who knew Jerry knew that he was the most loving proud father and husband a family could ask for. Jerry was predeceased by his 5 Brothers and 5 Sisters. He is survived by his loving wife JoAnn (Webb), his sons Jeff (Jill), Brian (Kristine), grand children Anna, Andrew and Steven and a Great Grand Daughter Lyllian.



The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to Tobias Funeral at 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. There will be a memorial on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 from 2-4PM at Tobias. Friends and Family who would like to pay their respects, can do so at that time. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



