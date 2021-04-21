WARNER,



Evelyn Kathleen



Evelyn, age 102, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Bradford Place, Hamilton, OH. She was born in Knobel, Arkansas, on November, 30, 1918, the daughter of Jacob and Lena (Schlosser) Ashbaugh. Evelyn married Henry Warner on July 6, 1940, in Covington, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on June 18, 1999. A member of Redeemer Church, Evelyn loved baking cookies and making candy for the church and her family. She is survived by a niece, Phyllis L. (Arthur) Bryd and two nephews, Dale A. (Sharon) Lampl and Andrew M. (Frederica) Lampl. She is also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and great-great-great-nieces and nephews. The family extends special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Bradford Place, especially the staff on the 2nd floor. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 10:00 am with services following at 10:30 am at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd, Hamilton, OH, with Pastors Nicole Thomas and Kim Hatterherinrich officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences are available at



