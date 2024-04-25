Warner, Dale W.



Dale W. Warner age 84 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2024, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born the son of Roy J. & Thelma R. (Larry) Warner on September 20, 1939, in Christiansburg, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Delores J. (Mefford) Warner in 2011; siblings Wilbur Warner, Robert Warner, Geraldine Perry & Donald Warner; son in law Brian McDonald. Dale is survived by his beloved daughters Jenelle McDonald, Cathy (Erik) Hamilton, Sheila (Jeff) Hankins & Jodi (Scott Smith) Graham; companion Virginia Miller; sister Sharon Frueh; grandchildren Dan (Tiffany) Ketterman, Doug (Rachel) Ketterman, Dustin Ketterman, Josiah Hamilton, Chloe Hamilton, Allison (Adam) Buynak, Ricky (Remi) Craig, Phillip Craig, Nathan Graham, Nick Graham, Dylan Tyler, & Danielle Tyler; 11 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, & a host of friends. Dale was a loving father, grandfather, brother, friend & foster parent. He will be missed by all of those who love him. After graduating from high school Dale attended a trade school he worked at Steel Products, & later worked at Navistar until he retired all while driving a bus for Northeastern Local School District. Dale's faith in God was an important part of his life & most recently he had been attending Abundant Life Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, especially hunting for mushrooms. He made many friendships in the Ham Radio community as well as with the CB community where he was known as DW Birdman. For many years he raced pigeons & was one of the best to ever do it. His birds flew all the way from Puerto Rico & back to Springfield. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending quality time with his family while playing cards, dominos, & working puzzles. Friends & family may call on Friday, April 26, 2024, from 11AM -12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a funeral service will be held at 12PM with Pastor Mark Goins officiating. Interment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





