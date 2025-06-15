Warmoth, Nelson Norwood "Woodie"



Nelson Norwood "Woodie" Warmoth, age 91, of Monroe, Ohio passed away on June 12, 2025. Born on May 23, 1934, in Carlisle, Ohio, the son of Samuel Clay Warmoth Sr. and Rhoda (Peck) Warmoth.



Woodie was a longtime coach and volunteer for Monroe Little League baseball and spent 32 years keeping the clock for Lemon Monroe High School football and basketball games. All the while loving his work with and for children of all ages.



Leaving behind his wife of 67 years, Nina; daughters, Debbie (Chuck) Garitson, Sandra (Chris) Davis; sons, Dennis (Diane) Warmoth, Dan (Amy) Warmoth. He is also survived by his five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and brother, Don (Sharon) Warmoth. He will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends.



Visitation will be 10:00 am-12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.



