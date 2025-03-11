Wardrup, Lisa



Lisa R. Wardrup, age 59 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Lisa was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 29, 1965, to Clarence Merida and Gloria (Goins) Merida. Lisa married the love of her life Ronnie Wardrup on March 15, 1985. The joy of her life was her kids, grandkids, grandpuppies, and amazing family and friends. Lisa enjoyed shopping, traveling, and most of all driving her red corvette. Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie Wardrup; her children, Darrell (Katie) Wardrup and Tiffany (Brandon) Harmon; her grandchildren, Jarred, Destiny, Chase, Zaylen, and Althea; her siblings, Kimberly Hopkins; and many other great family and friends. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Merida, Gloria Merida; and two siblings, Rick Goins and Tina Vaughn. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 14, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave. Hamilton, OH. Memorial service will follow at 5:00PM at the funeral home with Pastor Glen Goins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society.



