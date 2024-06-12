Wardlow-Roberts, Nellie

Wardlow-Roberts (Mayes), Nellie Anita



Nellie A. Wardlow-Roberts- Born at home on Valentine's Day 1936 during a snowstorm. She was born to Robert E. Mayes and Grace (Fannin) Mayes. She was the 4th of 5 girls. She graduated from Hanover School where she attended all 12 grades and had 9 years of perfect attendance. After attending Miami University, she was a teacher for about 10 yrs in Hamilton City Schools from approx. 1957 to 1966. 3rd grade at Buchanan Elem. and 2nd grade at Hayes Elem. She was a substitute teacher in later years. In April 1957, she married Virgil Wardlow and had 2 daughters, Linda and Cynthia. Virgil preceded her in death in 2005. She was co-owner with Virgil for several small businesses over the years: Airway Motors, Airway Trailer Park, Linda M H Park, Cindy M H Park, and Airway Air Charter, Inc. Amazingly exactly 50 yrs. to the day, after she met Virgil at Hyde's Restaurant (1955), she met widower, William Roberts in the same restaurant (2005). In June 2007, she married William (Bill) F. Roberts. Bill passed away the same day, only 4 hrs. later. Forever the caregiver, it's like he made sure she was at peace before he followed her to Heaven. They would have celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on June 16th. She was a lifelong member of 1st Baptist Church of Hamilton, where she accepted Christ as her Savior at the age of 10. Over the years she was Sunday School Superintendent, Chairman of Children's work, sang in the Chancel Choir for 30 yrs. and taught Sunday School in the primary dept. for 22 yrs. She was a Mary Kay beauty consultant in later years. Nellie loved to sew and over the years sewed a lot of clothes for herself and her daughters. She loved various kinds of artwork and also wrote poetry. She had the pleasure of designing, drawing the plans for and supervising the construction of 2 new homes. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband-Virgil Wardlow, 2 sisters, Margie Mayes and Eileen Campbell. 2 brothers-in-law, Gene Campbell & Gene Howard. 3 sons-in-law, Michael Dunaway, Howard (Mike) Shalloe & Curtis Byrd and an infant grandson, Joshua Dunaway. She is survived by daughters, Linda Byrd and Cindy Shalloe. Sisters, Carol Howard and Bonnie (Bo) Standifer. Grandchildren- Molly Shalloe (fiancé-Glenn Riddell), Michael Shalloe and Benjamin Shalloe. Great-grandchildren- Aeris and Gaige Roark. Stepchildren- Rochelle, Paul, Dan and Doug Roberts. Plus, many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2024 from 11AM until time of service (1PM) at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH, 45014. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nellie's memory to First Baptist Church of Hamilton, Samaritan's Purse or Students for Life. www.avancefuneralhome.com



