WARD, W. Bruce



WARD, W. Bruce, 76, of Springfield, passed away January 12, 2024 in Northwood Nursing Home. He was born February 13, 1947 in Springfield the son of the late Robert and Katherine Ward. He was a graduate of Southeastern High School where he had played varsity football. Bruce retired from Navistar after nearly 50 years of service. He also enjoyed golfing, boating, motorcycles, classic muscle cars and restoring old jukeboxes. Along with his wife, they ran a mobile DJ business with where they played weddings, class reunions and parties. He was a member of the Eagles and the Elks Lodge. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, M. Bernita Ward; two sons, Matthew B. Ward and Michael S. Ward; four grandchildren, Gage M. Ward, Shea M. Perin, Zoey E. Ward and Davis M. Ward and one brother, Brian S. Ward. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, LaVonne Moon. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.



