WARD, H. Fred



Ward, H. Fred, age 91, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2024 at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown Ohio, where he had been a patient for only one day. He was born March 7, 1933 in St. Johns, Michigan. He attended the Michigan State University where he studied math, science, and music, afterward he served in the US. Army from 1956 to 1959, primarily stationed in Germany. He performed flute and piccolo with the 7th US Army Symphony Orchestra in large concert halls all over Europe on tours to promote peace and goodwill. It was here that he met his wife of 65 years, Vera E. Ward. They were married in 1959, and returned to the United States to settle first in Michigan, where he was employed as a teacher of math and science at Hannah Middle School in East Lansing. They moved to Ohio in 1964 where he was in school textbook sales for more than 35 years. Music was always a part of Fred's life, and he played his flute with the Franklin Civic Band and performed at local churches and other events in the area. Preceding him in death were his parents Rev. J. Lawrence and Katherine Elizabeth (Post) Ward. He is survived by his wife, Vera E. Ward; Three children, Mark Lawrence Ward, Paul Douglas Ward (Rita) and Tamara Elizabeth Ward; one grandson, Ryan Sheets (Briana); one great granddaughter, Gracie Sheets; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2024 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Marshall Road, Middletown, OH 45044, followed by services at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Fred Hurst officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio with Military Honors by the Honor Guard. If desired, memorial contributions in honor of Fred may be made to the Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Marshall Road, Middletown, OH 45044, or to the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra (care of Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, 126 North Main St. Suite 210, Dayton OH 45402), which he enjoyed and supported for many years. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



