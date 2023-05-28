Ward, Douglas



Douglas Ward, 94 of Irwin, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on May 25th, surrounded by his wife, Elaine P. Ward, and his daughters, Pamela Ward Klinges and Nancy Ward Nauss. Douglas was born in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Harry N. Ward and Ruth M. Ward. His brother, Norbert, and daughter, Rebecca Ward Capano also predeceased him. After graduating Phi Beta Kappa from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, he attended graduate school at Yale University until he was drafted I, 1953. He served as an agent in Counter Intelligence Corp. until his Army discharge in 1955. He was employed in the Norwin School District where he began the German Department at Norwin High School, but the major part of his German teaching career was at Taylor-Allderdice in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Douglas was a member of the Jeannette Community Band (trombone) and also played with the East Winds Symphony Band. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541. Arrangements entrusted to the J. William McCauley, Jr. Funeral Home, West Newton. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhome.com.

