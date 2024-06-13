Ward, D.D.

Ward (Braucher), D.D.



D.D. (Braucher) Ward, age 94 of Englewood, passed away into the presence of her Savior on Monday, June 10, 2024. D.D. was born November 9, 1929 to Emma Romesberg Braucher and Dwight Braucher. She was married November 5, 1948 to Rev. Russell "Russ" M. Ward. Pastor Ward and D.D. served in four churches, he as Pastor and she involved in many ministries and activities. Most recently, they happily served the congregation at Basore Road Grace Brethren Church, from 1963 until Pastor Ward's passing in 2010. D.D. is currently a member of Patterson Park Church in Beavercreek. D.D. was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Russell, and her sister, Sue Braucher Miller (1998). She is survived by her children: Ruthanne (James) Risser of Englewood, Janice (Brian "Skip") White of Englewood, Barbara (Daniel) Downs of Brookville, Katie (Tim) Vanderhorst of Huber Heights, Scott (Devon) Ward of Midlothean, VA; sister Sandie Hurd of Stow, OH, niece Lou Ann Ward Benson of Englewood and brother-in-law: Jan Miller of Columbia City, IN. In their retirement years Pastor Ward and D.D. enjoyed boating, fishing, and loafing at Rocky Fork Lake and Pike Lake in Southern, Ohio. She is a devoted Cincinnati Reds fan when they are winning! She kept in touch with friends and family by sending a nightly email. She enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, Words with Friends and, above all, reading her Bible. D.D. was happiest when all of her children and grandchildren were with her and took great pleasure in telling others she has 12 grandchildren and 25 (soon to be 27!) great- grandchildren. Pastor Ward and D.D. both loved the Lord Jesus and faithfully served Him throughout their lives. Their families have followed this example and are blessed to know they will see them again in heaven! (I Thessalonians 4:13-18). Thank you to all the staff at Grace Brethren Village for the special attention and care she received there. Thank you, also, to Hospice of Dayton for their wonderful assistance in the past few weeks. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024 at the Community Room of Grace Brethren Village (1010 Taywood Rd., Englewood) with Chaplain Phil Buxton officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Brethren Village, Patterson Park Church or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



