WANSACK, Jim

WANSACK, Col. Jim



Col. Jim Wansack, husband, father, and grandfather, died at home in Dayton, Ohio, on Friday, December 16th, at the age of 77. James Karl Wansack was born on September 18, 1945. He grew up in Campbell, Ohio, with his parents and two brothers. He loved baseball and played at Hiram College, and in 1993 was inducted into the Hiram College Hall of Fame. Jim met his wife Janet MacMackin at Hiram and they were married on June 22, 1968. After college, Jim joined the USAF, served as a pilot in Vietnam and later as a program manager in procurement. He retired from the military as a Colonel. Jim then worked as a defense contractor for several local companies. He retired full time in 2012. In retirement, Jim enjoyed traveling with his wife, hunting, and fishing. He also loved carpentry and buildings things for his family from his home workshop. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet; their children Andrew (Traci) Wansack, Heather Schaller, and Karen (Mark) Bertulli; their grandchildren (Caroline, AJ, and Mary Wansack, Samantha and Sophia Schaller, and Theodore, Reid, and Elle Bertulli); his brother Gerald (Debbie), and cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, Ohio. A Live Stream recording of this Funeral Liturgy can be found at: https://venue.streamspot.com/563a24fd. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. To share a memory of Jim with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

