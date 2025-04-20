Wannemacher, James John Joseph



James John Joseph Wannemacher passed away on April 16th, 2025. He was preceded in death by his wife Victoria Ann (Hinkle). He is survived by his two handsome sons, Adam (Erin) and Stefan (Wendy) Wannemacher, and grandson Ferran.



He is also survived by his siblings Lin (Carlan d.) Silha, Barb (Ajax) Daugherty, Rick (Joy Rochester) Wannemacher, Carol (Dan) Harlamert, and Jan (Nick) Gaerke as well as his loving nieces and nephews.



Born in Coldwater, Ohio, on March 27th, 1950 to the late Roman Ferdinand and Rita Mary (Schwieterman) Wannemacher, he later attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, majoring in Political Science. He worked in banking, real estate, and was an accomplished hot air balloon pilot - bringing the US National Hot Air Balloon Championship to Middletown, Ohio in the early 1990s and proudly flying the "Middletown Ohio" Balloon. He enjoyed traveling, scuba diving, cooking and was an avid firearms enthusiast.



He was often the life of the party - whether you wanted him to be or not!



He will be loved and missed always.



A celebration of life is planned for Friday April 25th from 5pm to 8pm at Wildwood Gold Club, 601 Aberdeen Dr, Middletown, Oh 45042.



