Wanda Vaughn

Vaughn, Wanda Jean



Age 87, of Evans, Georgia, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Jean was born in Ramhurst, Georgia on November 26, 1937 to James F. and Cora Delia (Shelby) Collinsworth. Jean graduated from, LaFollette High School, LaFollette, Tennessee and moved to Hamilton, Ohio, where she worked for the Journal News and Fort Hamilton Hospital retiring in 1997. She was a Sales Director with Mary Kay where she had several consultants on her team. She was the Queen of sales several times, retiring in 2024. Her interest in photography grew into a business where she captured the lives of many from birth through graduation to wedding. On May 17, 1958, in Jellico, Tennessee, she married Elmer Russell Vaughn and celebrated 65 years of marriage. Wanda is Survived by two daughters, Paula (Doug) Gilliam of Evans, Georgia, and Susan (Kyle) Radcliffe of Columbus, Ohio; her grandchildren Misty (Chris) Rogers, Nicole (Matt) Jones, Michelle (Eric Montgomery) Withrow, Brooke (Bennett) Allen, Tara (Manny) Resendiz-Trejo, and Josua (Heather) Radcliffe; and eight great grandchildren, Christopher Rogers, Jr, Madisyn and Kaleb Withrow, Easton Montgomery, Dominic and Gabe Resendiz, Hank and Myla Jones; several nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, grandparents; five sisters, Rosie Haley, Juanita Payne, Betty Ford, Georgie Tye, Jessie Yao; four brothers, Bill Collinsworth, Frank Collinsworth, Jr, Jimmy Collinsworth and Robert Collinsworth. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, on Friday November 28, 2025, at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the funeral home.



