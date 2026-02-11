Waltraud Milleck

Milleck, Waltraud E. "Trandie"
Waltraud E. "Trandie" Milleck, 100, passed away on Sunday afternoon, February 1, 2026. She was born in Poland on March 25, 1925. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 17, at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A burial at Ferncliff Cemetery will follow the service. To leave online condolences visit www.littletonandrue.com
